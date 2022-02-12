onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for onsemi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for onsemi’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Get onsemi alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

onsemi stock opened at $58.97 on Thursday. onsemi has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.88.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in onsemi by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.