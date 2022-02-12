Research Analysts Set Expectations for Taylor Morrison Home Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TMHC. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.79.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 20,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $672,081.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $898,954.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,950 shares of company stock worth $7,122,992. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

