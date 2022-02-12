Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Trading Up 6.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)’s share price was up 6.9% during trading on Friday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$6.75. The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 903,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 15,301,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 72.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 102,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,983,000 after acquiring an additional 274,932 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

