Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Yum China in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

YUMC opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.82. Yum China has a 52 week low of $43.91 and a 52 week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 152.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

