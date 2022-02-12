Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $73.19, but opened at $65.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Confluent shares last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 72,067 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Confluent from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.03.

Get Confluent alerts:

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,397,004.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 998,614 shares of company stock worth $74,064,720.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Confluent by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422,939 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,357,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,864,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Confluent by 1,727.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $70,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.21.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.