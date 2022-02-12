Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ares Capital Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ares Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.97.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after buying an additional 1,329,568 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,768,000 after buying an additional 989,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 4,675.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,594,000 after buying an additional 895,453 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $13,840,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,325,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,942,000 after buying an additional 644,214 shares during the period. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

