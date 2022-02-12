CIBC Increases Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$70.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PD. Piper Sandler raised shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.27.

Shares of PD opened at C$67.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$900.15 million and a P/E ratio of -4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$49.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.85. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$24.71 and a twelve month high of C$69.50.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

