HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$0.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GPR opened at C$0.28 on Tuesday. Great Panther Mining has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$1.40. The company has a market cap of C$124.72 million and a P/E ratio of -5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.46.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.