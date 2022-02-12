HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$0.50 price objective on the stock.
Shares of GPR opened at C$0.28 on Tuesday. Great Panther Mining has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$1.40. The company has a market cap of C$124.72 million and a P/E ratio of -5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.46.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.