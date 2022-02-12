Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Given a C$5.25 Price Target at CSFB

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) has been given a C$5.25 target price by investment analysts at CSFB in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.66.

Shares of YRI stock opened at C$5.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.26. The stock has a market cap of C$5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 31.75. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.78 and a 1 year high of C$6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In other news, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,092,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,920,824.64.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

