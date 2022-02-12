Truist Financial Weighs in on Voya Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Voya Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.34.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Voya Financial by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Voya Financial by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,523 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,064. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

