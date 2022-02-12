Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, an increase of 117,400.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,292,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TGHI opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.98. Touchpoint Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

Touchpoint Group Company Profile

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sports, entertainment and related technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

