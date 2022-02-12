Lyell Immunopharma Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 6,024 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 37,550% compared to the typical volume of 16 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 26,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 122,279 shares in the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYEL opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

LYEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

