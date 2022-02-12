Curis Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 12,338 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,181% compared to the average daily volume of 963 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 21.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curis by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Curis by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Curis by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRIS opened at $3.45 on Friday. Curis has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Curis will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

