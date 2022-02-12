Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Set at $180.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.45.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $135.33 on Tuesday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $375.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Walmart by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after buying an additional 55,693 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Walmart by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,961,000. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

