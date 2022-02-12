Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.72) to GBX 285 ($3.85) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 220 ($2.97) to GBX 230 ($3.11) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 305 ($4.12) to GBX 320 ($4.33) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.33) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 287 ($3.88).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 280.60 ($3.79) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 218.90 ($2.96) and a one year high of GBX 342 ($4.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 281.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 289.99.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.