Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) vs. Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) and Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vistas Media Acquisition and Sirius XM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A Sirius XM $8.04 billion 3.05 $131.00 million $0.07 88.86

Sirius XM has higher revenue and earnings than Vistas Media Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Vistas Media Acquisition and Sirius XM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Sirius XM 3.70% -55.35% 13.24%

Risk & Volatility

Vistas Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sirius XM has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vistas Media Acquisition and Sirius XM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistas Media Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sirius XM 2 2 4 0 2.25

Vistas Media Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.94%. Sirius XM has a consensus target price of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.87%. Given Vistas Media Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vistas Media Acquisition is more favorable than Sirius XM.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Vistas Media Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Sirius XM shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Sirius XM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sirius XM beats Vistas Media Acquisition on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Profile

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine. The company was founded on May 17, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

