Zacks Investment Research Lowers Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Covetrus from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.17.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.51 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.89. Covetrus has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $40.71.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,319,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,633,000 after acquiring an additional 145,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,911,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,622,000 after acquiring an additional 982,426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,794,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,741,000 after acquiring an additional 265,732 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,026,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after acquiring an additional 737,910 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,156,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,070,000 after acquiring an additional 275,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

