Contrasting Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) & Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY)

Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Capita and Concentrix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capita 0 0 1 0 3.00 Concentrix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Concentrix has a consensus price target of $202.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.89%. Given Concentrix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Concentrix is more favorable than Capita.

Volatility & Risk

Capita has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Concentrix has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capita and Concentrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capita N/A N/A N/A Concentrix 7.26% 20.18% 10.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capita and Concentrix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capita $4.27 billion 0.16 $17.98 million N/A N/A Concentrix $5.59 billion 1.87 $405.58 million $7.69 26.04

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than Capita.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.5% of Concentrix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Concentrix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Concentrix beats Capita on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capita Company Profile

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services. The company was founded by Rodney Malcolm Aldridge in 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. Its strategic verticals include technology and consumer electronics, communications and media, retail, travel and e-commerce, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others. The company's clients include digital, internet, health insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Fremont, California.

