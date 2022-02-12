$61.70 Million in Sales Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

Analysts expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to post $61.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.60 million and the highest is $64.50 million. German American Bancorp posted sales of $53.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $252.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.60 million to $262.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $266.63 million, with estimates ranging from $253.70 million to $278.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 36.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $266,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in German American Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.