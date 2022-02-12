$61.70 Million in Sales Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Analysts expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to post $61.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.60 million and the highest is $64.50 million. German American Bancorp posted sales of $53.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $252.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.60 million to $262.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $266.63 million, with estimates ranging from $253.70 million to $278.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 36.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $266,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in German American Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.