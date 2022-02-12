German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to announce $61.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.60 million. German American Bancorp reported sales of $53.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year sales of $252.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.60 million to $262.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $266.63 million, with estimates ranging from $253.70 million to $278.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 36.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $51.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the second quarter worth $266,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in German American Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

