Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $6.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.50. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $27.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 3.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

