KeyCorp Comments on Crown Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Crown in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.78 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CCK. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

NYSE CCK opened at $116.58 on Friday. Crown has a 52 week low of $94.11 and a 52 week high of $118.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 69,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,770 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

