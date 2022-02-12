Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:STNG opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $909.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.82.
STNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.
Scorpio Tankers Company Profile
Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.
