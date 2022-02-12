Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:STNG opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $909.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 94.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 30,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

STNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

