SL Green Realty Corp. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for SL Green Realty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.36 to $84.51 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $86.57 to $92.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.05.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $59.89 and a one year high of $85.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.50.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 53.29% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 56.96%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

