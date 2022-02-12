StockNews.com Upgrades United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) to “Buy”

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UFCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.
NASDAQ UFCS opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $591.91 million, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.08. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.69.
United Fire Group Company Profile
United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.
