StockNews.com Upgrades United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) to “Buy”

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UFCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $591.91 million, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.08. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 340.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in United Fire Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in United Fire Group by 76.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in United Fire Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Fire Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,285 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

