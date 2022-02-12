Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SONO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.75.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonos will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 60.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

