Truist Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Analysts at Truist Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $16.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $15.94. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.69 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

WLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

Shares of WLL opened at $72.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 2.50. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $79.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,264 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $2,493,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after buying an additional 1,563,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $290,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

