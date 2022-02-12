Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) to Strong-Buy

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First United Corporation is a one-bank holding company with two non-bank subsidiaries. “

Get First United alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.90. First United has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $23.49.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 22.51%. On average, analysts expect that First United will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First United in the second quarter worth about $3,969,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of First United by 2.7% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 160,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First United by 28.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 30,784 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of First United in the second quarter worth about $2,216,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of First United by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First United (FUNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.