Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 21 ($0.28) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of JLP stock opened at GBX 17.60 ($0.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £427.62 million and a P/E ratio of 9.78. Jubilee Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 22 ($0.30). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17.
Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile
