Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 21 ($0.28) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of JLP stock opened at GBX 17.60 ($0.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £427.62 million and a P/E ratio of 9.78. Jubilee Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 22 ($0.30). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Get Jubilee Metals Group alerts:

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

Jubilee Metals Group plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Base Metals Beneficiation, Business Development, and Exploration and Mining segments. It explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.