Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FTT. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.30.

Shares of FTT opened at C$37.68 on Wednesday. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$29.71 and a 52 week high of C$40.22. The firm has a market cap of C$5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

