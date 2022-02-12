Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.33, but opened at $24.52. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Callaway Golf shares last traded at $24.62, with a volume of 33,322 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ELY. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $730,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

