Raymond James Boosts Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$5.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CR. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy to C$4.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.55.

Shares of CR opened at C$3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$530.68 million and a P/E ratio of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.88 and a 52 week high of C$3.91.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 25,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$75,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,551,293 shares in the company, valued at C$4,700,417.79.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

