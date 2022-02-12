Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Given New C$59.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ATD.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.64.

Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$36.03 and a 1 year high of C$52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$49.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.17.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

