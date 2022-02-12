Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $224.56, but opened at $235.09. Carlisle Companies shares last traded at $242.17, with a volume of 2,531 shares trading hands.
The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.25. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 30.86%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.51 and its 200-day moving average is $221.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile (NYSE:CSL)
Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.
