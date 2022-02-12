Short Interest in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Increases By 477.3%

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 477.3% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVT. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 161,295 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 98,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 47,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of FVT opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.