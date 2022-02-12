Short Interest in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Increases By 520.0%

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 520.0% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 31.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth about $406,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth about $118,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 159.4% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the period. 12.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NNY opened at $9.56 on Friday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

