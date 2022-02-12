Short Interest in Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Expands By 494.1%

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 494.1% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

AWCMY opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. Alumina has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

