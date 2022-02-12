Critical Review: AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) & Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) and Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AEye and Stoneridge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00 Stoneridge 0 2 0 0 2.00

AEye presently has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 377.74%. Stoneridge has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 212.07%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AEye is more favorable than Stoneridge.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Stoneridge shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Stoneridge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AEye and Stoneridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye N/A -32.54% -7.43% Stoneridge 1.74% -1.92% -0.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AEye and Stoneridge’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEye N/A N/A -$2.88 million N/A N/A Stoneridge $648.01 million 0.60 -$7.95 million $0.47 30.68

AEye has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stoneridge.

Summary

Stoneridge beats AEye on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AEye

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc. engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. The Control Devices segment designs and manufactures products that monitor, measure, and activate specific functions within a vehicle such as sensors, switches, valves, and actuators. The Electronics segment offers driver information systems, camera-based vision systems, connectivity and compliance products, and electronic control units. The Stoneridge Brazil segment sells vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services, vehicle security alarms and convenience accessories, in-vehicle audio and infotainment devices, and telematics solutions. The company was founded by D. M. Draime in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, MI.

