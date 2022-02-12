Head to Head Comparison: Total Brain (OTCMKTS:BRRZY) versus Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Total Brain (OTCMKTS:BRRZY) and Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Total Brain and Voestalpine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Total Brain 0 0 0 0 N/A Voestalpine 3 5 1 0 1.78

Voestalpine has a consensus price target of $25.03, indicating a potential upside of 233.73%. Given Voestalpine’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Voestalpine is more favorable than Total Brain.

Profitability

This table compares Total Brain and Voestalpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total Brain N/A N/A N/A Voestalpine 5.98% 13.76% 5.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Total Brain and Voestalpine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Total Brain $2.60 million 20.43 -$5.14 million N/A N/A Voestalpine $13.15 billion 0.51 $49.17 million $1.06 7.08

Voestalpine has higher revenue and earnings than Total Brain.

Volatility & Risk

Total Brain has a beta of 5.18, suggesting that its stock price is 418% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voestalpine has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Voestalpine beats Total Brain on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Total Brain Company Profile

Total Brain Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells brain health products in the United States. It offers Total Brain, a neuroscience-based mental health and brain performance app. Total Brain Limited has a partnership with the Center for Adolescent Research and Education to address growing youth mental health crisis. The company was formerly known as Brain Resource Limited and changed its name to Total Brain Limited in December 2018. Total Brain Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Surry Hills, Australia.

Voestalpine Company Profile

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry. The High Performance Metals division manufactures tool steel, offers heat treatment and coating services as well as warehousing and preprocessing of special steels. The Metal Engineering division includes the manufacture of rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, seamless tubes, and welding filler materials. The Metal Forming division focuses on developing special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, punched, and roll-profiled parts. The Other division is comprised of the holding company, several group finance, and raw materials purchasing companies as well as one personal services company, and the group-information technology companies. The company was founded on May 13, 1938 and is headqu

