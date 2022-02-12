Zacks: Brokerages Expect Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Equities analysts expect Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) to announce $260,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Humacyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120,000.00 and the highest is $400,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full year sales of $1.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 million to $1.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.05 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Humacyte.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

In other Humacyte news, Director Michael T. Constantino bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $26,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,000 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUMA. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUMA opened at $5.54 on Friday. Humacyte has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

