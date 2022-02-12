$81.37 Million in Sales Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will report sales of $81.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.86 million and the lowest is $74.00 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $99.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $368.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.79 million to $422.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $462.41 million, with estimates ranging from $356.09 million to $557.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The business had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on RARE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.52.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.37 and a 52 week high of $155.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.02.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

