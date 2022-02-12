Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$58.00 at TD Securities

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TOY. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.82.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of TOY opened at C$47.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$25.54 and a 12-month high of C$54.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.94.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.