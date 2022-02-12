Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$51.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$65.91.

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$53.52 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$44.09 and a 52-week high of C$59.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.63.

In related news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total value of C$2,522,442.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,946. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

