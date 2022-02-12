Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ES. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.14.

ES opened at $84.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.14 and a 200-day moving average of $86.98. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.