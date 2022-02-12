FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) Decreased by Analyst

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.93). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Lucid Diagnostics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LUCD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $714,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

