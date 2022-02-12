Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hanger, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Hanger in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hanger’s FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:HNGR opened at $17.40 on Friday. Hanger has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $673.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $151,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNGR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hanger by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Hanger during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hanger by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 104,695 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanger during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hanger by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,474,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,567,000 after purchasing an additional 130,749 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

