FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Black Knight, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Black Knight in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

Black Knight stock opened at $66.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,161,000 after purchasing an additional 151,443 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,131,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,194,000 after purchasing an additional 281,797 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,911,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,029,000 after purchasing an additional 354,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,290,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

