MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

MIXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded MiX Telematics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MiX Telematics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

MIXT stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.84 million, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 174,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

