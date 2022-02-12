NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natwest Group plc operates as a banking and financial services company. It provides personal and business banking, consumer loans, asset and invoice finances, commercial and residential mortgages, credit cards and financial planning services, as well as life, personal and income protection insurance. Natwest Group plc, formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NWG has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.79.

NatWest Group stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 82.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 98,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 44,229 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 1,586.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 598,618 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NatWest Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NatWest Group (NWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.