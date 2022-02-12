Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $97.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE? IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of POWI opened at $84.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,705. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Power Integrations by 65.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Power Integrations by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

